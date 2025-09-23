Reaction To Saints-Packers Speculated Romeo Doubs Trade
The New Orleans Saints have been adding wide receivers left and right this season.
Before the campaign, the Saints went out and got Devaughn Vele from the Denver Broncos. The Saints have since acquired Ja'Lynn Polk from the New England Patriots as well. The Saints are stockpiling receivers and yet Bleacher Report's Alex Kay wants the Saints to get more. They made a list of one trade for every winless team to make and suggested Romeo Doubs for the Saints.
Should the Saints make a move?
"New Orleans Saints receive: WR Romeo Doubs," Kay said. "Green Bay Packers receive: 2026 sixth-round draft pick. The Saints are having a rough go of things in 2025. The void that Derek Carr's unexpected retirement left under center has been painfully exposed during the team's 0-3 start. No member of New Orleans' three-man signal-caller corps was able to truly distinguish themselves during training camp. While first-year head coach Kellen Moore eventually decided to entrust his offense to Spencer Rattler, it could not have been an easy choice given the 24-year-old's abysmal rookie performance in 2024 and up-and-down preseason.
"While Rattler's 2025 stats aren't awful—he's completed 80-of-119 throws for 639 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in his three starts—he's still seeking his first career win heading into a 10th start while overseeing an offense that has mustered just 47 points in three games. The Saints need to add more weapons so it can fairly evaluate what it has in Rattler and rookie backup Tyler Shough. The Green Bay Packers make sense as a trade candidate given their abundance of No. 2 WR types. While both Jayden Reed and Christian Watson are dealing with injuries, their eventual return later in the year will make the receiving corps even more crowded. Romeo Doubs, playing out the final year of his rookie deal, could be expendable for that reason and available for a low cost."
Reaction:
This wouldn't move the needle too much for the Saints. New Orleans has some issues and has already added some receiver talent. If the Saints are going to turn things around, they need to improve the secondary and utilize the pieces on the roster better, over adding someone like Doubs. He's a big-name receiver, but not what the Saints need.
