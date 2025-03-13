Saints News Network

Saints Bring Back Fan-Favorite Former Buffalo Bills Lineman On One-Year Deal

The iconically-named center returns to NOLA

Colin Keane

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a New Orleans Saints helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are reuniting with an old friend.

The team announced on Thursday that it is signing 29-year-old offensive lineman Will Clapp, who previously played for New Orleans between 2018 and 2021.

“The club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent center/guard Will Clapp on a one-year contract,” the Saints official website said.

“Clapp, 6-5, 314, returns to New Orleans after first joining the Saints in 2018 as a seventh round draft pick (245th overall) out of LSU. Clapp has appeared in 66 career regular season games with 22 starts at both guard positions, center and as a sixth offensive lineman for the Saints (2018-21), Los Angeles Chargers (2022-23) and Buffalo Bills (2024). He has also played in four postseason contests for the Saints, Chargers and Bills.”

“The New Orleans native and former Brother Martin High School standout was a three-year starter on the LSU offensive line (2015-17), opening all 36 games he appeared in at all three interior positions, while earning first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors at both center and guard (2016-17). In his last two seasons at Brother Martin, Clapp was a Louisiana 5A All-State team selection.”

Clapp was reliable last season for the Bills. He served mostly as a backup but started at right guard in Buffalo’s regular season finale and then got playing time in both of the Bills’ playoff games.

Clapp might not start for New Orleans in 2025, but he provides valuable depth. Saints GM Mickey Loomis is doing a nice job so far this offseason of filling out the depth chart with signings like Clapp and tight end Jack Stoll.

