Saints Sign Former Eagles Tight End Who's Worked With Kellen Moore
The New Orleans Saints aren’t messing around at the tight end position.
48 hours after re-signing Juwan Johnson to a three-year, $30.8 million deal, the Saints signed another tight end on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“The #Saints add to their TE room, signing former #Eagles and #Dolphins TE Jack Stoll to a 1-year deal, source said,” Rapoport posted to X. “Coach Kellen Moore spent some time with him in Philly.”
Stoll, 27, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2021 but was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he remained until 2023 and then returned to last season after a brief stint with the New York Giants.
Stoll was promoted to Philadelphia’s active roster from the practice squad on September 24 of last year but was then waived on November 12. The Miami Dolphins scooped him up the following day.
Now, Stoll is a Saint, proving that Moore must like Stoll’s value at the position. He’s tallied 22 receptions and 193 receiving yards thus far in his career.
New Orleans has had a satisfactory free agency thus far, especially given their less-than-ideal cap situation. The Saints were able to retain Chase Young on a three-year, $51 million deal. They are also bringing back Tyrann Mathieu and Cam Jordan, per reports. New additions to the roster thus far include Justin Reid and Davon Godchaux (via trade).
New Orleans is looking to get back to winning ways for the first time since the Drew Brees era.
