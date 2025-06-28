Saints-Browns Proposal Would Help Shedeur Sanders
The New Orleans Saints have an extremely young quarterback room which has led some to wonder whether or not the team could make another addition.
Right now, Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener are three competing for the starting job. While this is the case Cleveland Browns radio analyst Nathan Zegura suggested Kenny Pickett could be an intriguing fit for the Saints.
"Probably at this point, Kenny Pickett," Zegura said. "He’s a former first-round pick, he is young, and went 15-10 as a starter. It would be interesting, for example, if down in New Orleans — Kellen Moore was just with him in Philly — said that it’s not working out with Tyler Shough, maybe we need to bring him down here to be the starter and see what he has."
It's a fair idea. The Browns have four quarterbacks right now including Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Pickett. This doesn't even include Deshaun Watson. There's a lot of talent in the room and it wouldn't hurt to trade someone if the value is right.
Pickett spent the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles with Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. Pickett won a Super Bowl last year with Philadelphia. If the Saints think they need to add another quarterback, Pickett would be an interesting guy to bring to the franchise. The Browns have a surplus and the the Saints have a connection to him already. Why not?