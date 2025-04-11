Saints Called 'Sleeper' To Make Surprising Decision
The New Orleans Saints entered the offseason with questions at quarterback.
There certainly was a time in which it seemed like the Saints would move on from Derek Carr. With the team in a troubling salary cap position and Carr having a massive deal, it seemed like a release or trade was realistic.
New Orleans thought otherwise and restructured his deal for the 2025 season. As NFL analysts, pundits, and fans alike started getting hyped for the upcoming National Football League Draft, initially there was buzz about adding an offensive weapon like Tyler Warren, Ashton Jeanty, or Tetairoa McMillan. Recently, the conversation has turned to the quarterback position and Shedeur Sanders has been talked about a lot.
We'll see what happens.
It still doesn't really seem very likely that the Saints are going to add a quarterback, as there are more pressing holes to fill for the 2025 season. Someone like Sanders would help in 2026 and beyond. But, the Saints' moves this offseason have hinted that the team is planning on trying to compete in 2025. Someone like Warren, Jeanty, or McMillan could help sooner than Sanders.
While this is the case, The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino still suggested that the Saints are a "sleeper" to take a quarterback in the first round.
"New Orleans won't allow itself to completely rebuild; instead, it will exist in a mediocre purgatory until they find their next franchise quarterback," Valentino said. "There's enough talent for the Saints to be more competitive in 2025, but their mission has to prioritize franchise changers over filling short-term holes. They're a sleeper to take a quarterback in the first round."
We're under two weeks away from finally putting all of the speculation and rumors to rest.