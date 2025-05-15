Saints' Cam Jordan Has 9-Word Take On Bengals' Trey Hendrickson
One of the biggest stories across the National Football League right now involves a former member of the New Orleans Saints.
Former Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson developed into a very solid player as a member of New Orleans. Hendrickson was taken in the third round of the 2017 National Football League Draft and spent the first four seasons of his career in town. He had 6 1/2 sacks across his first three years and then broke out in 2020 with 13 1/2 sacks.
Hendrickson left the Saints for a four-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 2021 season. Since then, he has developed into a true superstar. Hendrickson racked up 57 sacks over the last four years while missing just three total regular season games.
There's been buzz all throughout the offseason about the possibility of the Bengals trading Hendrickson away. He requested a trade and was given permission to look around. A deal hasn't come to fruition and he recently opened up -- and was very candid -- about the his stint in Cincinnati and issues that have popped up. He even talked about the possibility of not playing on his current deal.
There's no end in sight for this saga in Cincinnati. A Saints fan asked New Orleans star Cam Jordan about his thoughts on bringing Hendrickson back to town and he had a brief answer.
"In this defense he’d be tailor made to thrive," Jordan said.
It doesn't seem very likely, but it would be pretty fun to bring Hendrickson back to town.