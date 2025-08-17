Saints’ Chase Young Early Reviews Overwhelmingly One-Sided
The New Orleans Saints could have a potential breakout on their hands.
Training camp has been going on for a few weeks and now New Orleans has two preseason games under their belt as well. The Saints landed 2020 AP National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award winner Chase Young ahead of the 2024 season. He responded with 5 1/2 sacks -- his second-highest total of his career -- and re-signed with the team in free agency this offseason.
Young is just 26 years old and has superstar potential still. He broke onto the scene in 2020 but injuries shut him down in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, he played 16 games and in 2024 he played all 17 games.
So far in camp, everything has been positive about Young.
Saints have clear breakout candidate on the roster: Chase Young
"No. 6. Will Chase Young break out? If the Saints defense is going to make a big leap, it likely will need a big year from Young," The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan said. "He looks poised to deliver. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is healthy and appears to be thriving on the edge in Staley’s 3-4 scheme. The league has been waiting for him to resurrect the promise he showed as a rookie. It might be now or never for the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year."
He isn't the only one who has praised Young this summer.
"(Young’s) relentless getting after the quarterback,” Davon Godchaux said. “We’re (going to) need that; When guys like me stop the run on early downs, we need a guy like him to come on third downs and end it and get off the field… I’m excited to play with him this year; I can’t wait."
There's a lot to be excited about right now when it comes to the young pass rusher. Now, he's another year removed form his injury that ended his 2022 season early. This guy has all the potential in the world and made it clear that he didn't want to be anywhere bu New Orleans this summer. Now, it's only a matter of staying healthy in 2025 and seeing what he can do in his second season with the franchise. Don't be shocked if he's a Pro Bowler by the end of the season.