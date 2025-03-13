Saints' Chase Young Makes Feelings On New Orleans Clear
The New Orleans Saints struck pretty quickly in free agency to retain one of the team's top defensive players from the 2024 season.
New Orleans signed Chase Young ahead of the 2024 campaign and he had 5.5 sacks and a career-high 21 quarterback hits. Young only was with the team on a one-year deal and some wondered whether he would be back in 2025.
That question got answered quickly as he and the Saints agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal. He spoke about returning to New Orleans and made it clear New Orleans is where he wanted to be, as transcribed by NewOrleans.Football Mike Triplett.
"New Orleans is where I wanted to be," Young said as transcribed by Triplett. "My family loved it, I loved it. Just the culture down here and I love playing with this group of guys. I had a lot of fun all year despite what was going on with the football (results)."
Young is just 25 years old and can be a key piece for the Saints. New Orleans clearly likes its roster from last season and that's been shown by the fact that it has retained a lot of its own free agents already this offseason. Young clearly wanted to be back and the Saints made it happen.
New Orleans didn't have the season it wanted to have in 2024, but Young was a bright spot. Now he will be with the team for at least three more seasons.
