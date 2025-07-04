Saints' Chris Olave Projected To 'Return To Form' By ESPN
If the New Orleans Saints' offense is going to turn things around in 2025, it needs wide receiver Chris Olave to be at full strength.
When Olave is healthy, he's dynamic. Olave had 1,042 yards and 72 catches as a rookie back in 2022 in just 15 games. He followed that up with an even better sophomore campaign with 1,123 rushing yards and 87 catches in 2023. The 2024 season was a step in the wrong direction, though.
Olave had some issues with concussions that forced him to play just eight games. Over that stretch, he had 32 catches for 400 yards. Unsurprisingly, the Saints' offense took a step backward with Olave off the field. He's the clear-cut No. 1 receiver on this team and has a chance at an even bigger year with Kellen Moore leading the team.
No. 1 receivers have thrived in Moore-led offenses over the years. CeeDee Lamb, Keenan Allen, and AJ Brown all have had phenomenal years with Moore. Now, it's Olave's turn. If he can stay healthy, there may not be a better opportunity for him to break out.
ESPN's Eric Karabell predicted that will be the case when specifically talking about guys who will "return to form" when talking about fantasy football.
"Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints: A reliable, 1,000-yard receiver in both of his first two NFL seasons, Olave missed nine games in 2024 dealing with concussions, and it is reasonable to worry he might miss more games in the future," Karabell said. "The Saints are retooling with a new offensive system, new coaches and new quarterbacks, but a healthy Olave should still be fantasy relevant."
If Olave can stay healthy, there's a chance that he can have his best season of his career so far in 2025.
