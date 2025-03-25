Saints Continue Free Agency Flurry With 26-Year-Old
The New Orleans Saints have been significantly more active in free agency than anyone probably thought they were going to be.
New Orleans brought Kellen Moore to town after the Super Bowl and the team said all of the right things as it unveiled him to the media, but at the time the Saints were in the worst cap position in the entire National Football League.
The Saints at one point had over -$51 million in cap space. If that was a person's bank account you definitely wouldn't expect deals to get done. But, the Saints' front office is savvy and restructured a handful of deals to create the space needed to make moves. The Saints were in last place in the division but clearly they view this roster as one that can be better than that.
New Orleans has kept a good chunk of the roster together and have made a flurry of moves -- both big and small. The Saints aren't blowing up the roster by any mans.
New Orleans continued its somewhat surprising offseason on Monday as it reportedly signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Saints have signed former Titans G Dillon Radunz to a one-year contract," Rapoport said. "Radunz recently visited the (Seattle Seahawks), but lands in New Orleans."
Radunz spent the first four years of his career as a member of the Titans after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 26 games over the last two years and now he will come to town to try to protect Derek Carr.
