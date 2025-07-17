Saints Could Acquire 'Highly Touted Prospect' Linked To Cowboys
The New Orleans Saints’ running back depth chart is far from a proven entity.
Behind five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara, three rushers will be competing for touches, but there’s no guarantee that any of them will stand out. The best-case scenario for new head coach Kellen Moore is that one or more of Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Cam Akers provide ample production behind Kamara. Still, the Saints shouldn’t stop monitoring running back talent that becomes available on the market.
One name to keep an eye on is a 24-year-old talent with the Los Angeles Rams who is being floated in trade buzz.
Heavy.com’s Daniel Arwas recently discussed the possibility of the Rams sending former Michigan star RB Blake Corum to the Dallas Cowboys.
“The Cowboys’ offense looks set,” Arwas wrote. “Except, perhaps, for the run game, which will be reliant on free agent acquisitions, Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, alongside fifth round rookies, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. None of these options project to be home-run hitters straight out of the gate, so Dallas could turn to options via trade to help bolster one of their weakest units on the roster. And an interesting option could be Los Angeles Rams running back, Blake Corum, who might be expendable in Los Angeles just a year after being drafted in the third round of the 2024 draft out of Michigan.”
Arwas detailed why Corum might be the odd man out in Los Angeles.
“Corum came as a highly touted prospect in 2024, coming hot off the heels of a national championship win that two seasons ago,” Arwas wrote. “However, he was not able to add much to the Rams’ rushing attack in 2024, producing just 207 yards on the ground, with no touchdowns. Now with the Rams looking get an extension done with RB1, Kyren Williams, and having just drafted Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round of April’s draft, Corum could see himself become the third, or even fourth option – behind Ronnie Rivers – on LA’s depth chart.”
Although Arwas linked Corum to the Cowboys, there’s no reason why the gifted unning back wouldn’t also work with the Saints. He might even have a better opportunity to earn a RB2 role in New Orleans than he would in Dallas.
Corum has a tremendous amount of talent, which he showed off at Michigan, becoming a two-time Big Ten Running Back of the Year (2022, 2023) and Big Ten MVP in 2022.