Saints Rookie Compared To Former Pro Bowler, Alabama Legend
Who is the New Orleans Saints’ second-best running back behind Alvin Kamara?
Nothing is set in stone in that regard. While New Orleans’ third-round pick from 2023, Kendre Miller, will be given the greatest opportunity to step into the RB2 role, at least initially, there will be other talented rushers gunning for the spot.
And according to LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson, rookie Devin Neal out of Kansas has a chance to usurp Miller. In his review of Neal’s potential, Jackson compared Neal to former Saints and Alabama Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram.
“Neal was selected in the sixth-round by the new coaching staff, making him an intriguing prospect,” Jackson wrote.
“What makes Neal so interesting is that, much like Ingram, he’s the right amount of versatile. He can run inside and out, he can run both gap and zone schemes and he can catch out of the backfield.”
“Most importantly, he is durable and stays available,” Jackson continued. “Of his 50 eligible games in college, he missed only one: a bowl game opt-out to get ready for the 2025 NFL Draft. And he did so while being impressively productive. … Neal could turn out to be a good complementary option for Kamara in 2025. The first opportunity will likely go to Miller and rightfully so. But depending on health, Neal’s opportunity may still come as early as this year.”
As alluded to by Jackson, Neal was a consistent performer in college. Neal rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons for Kansas and scored 16 rushing touchdowns in both 2024 and 2023, respectively.
New head coach Kellen Moore will have a ton of talent to evaluate as he designs the Saints’ ground attack.
