Saints Could Beef Up O-Line By Signing Five-Time Pro Bowler: 'Capable Starter'
The New Orleans Saints have the chance to snag a valuable veteran guard in free agency, but will New Orleans be quick enough to the punch?
The first stage of free agency has come and gone, and the Saints were active. Most recently, they injected their aerial attack with some firepower by reuniting with Brandin Cooks on a new deal.
But New Orleans’ passing game will only be as effective as the protection the Saints’ offensive line is able to provide, and new head coach Kellen Moore’s O-line as currently constructed is far from a flawless entity.
To reinforce the line, Saints Wire’s John Sigler recently recommended that the Saints take a close look at a 33-year-old former Pro Bowl guard who is surprisingly still available on the market.
“(Brandon) Scherff isn't the same guy he once was, setting records for guard salaries and winning All-Pro votes, but he's still a capable starter,” Sigler wrote.
“You could do a lot worse than signing him to start the 2025 season and help train his replacement. At the same time, he may have higher ambitions and choose to wait for a better opportunity where he can join a playoff contender.”
Scherff -- who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 -- is projected by Spotrac to demand a one-year, $6.7 million deal. The former No. 5 overall pick out of Iowa has already put together a successful career that’s included five Pro Bowls.
As Scherff enters his final few seasons, he might want to join a win-now situation, as alluded to by Sigler. But from the Saints’ perspective, a call to Scherff’s agent can’t hurt.
Bringing in a veteran presence like Scherff would do nothing but enhance New Orleans’ offense as the Saints look to establish adequate protection around Derek Carr in 2025.
More NFL: Saints Might Give One-Year Deal To Projected $7.1 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler