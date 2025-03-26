Saints Could Find Solution In 5-Time Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints have done a good job adding to the franchise this offseason so far but there's obviously more work to do and plenty of time to make moves.
It's just March. Free agency has started to slow down but we are still months away from any real football action. The Saints have been active in free agency with plenty of deals already to show for it including Chase Young, Juwan Johnson, Justin Reid, and Brandin Cooks to name a few. The team will be hard at work over the next month preparing for the NFL Draft.
One hole the Saints should still be looking to fill is cornerback. Paulson Adebo left the team this offseason in free agency and the team could use one or two more corners. The NFL Draft surely could help with that. The Saints have the No. 9 pick and that could be a good place to select Michigan corner Will Johnson. They don't have to, there is plenty of talent that will be available.
The Saints could still look to the free agent market as well. If New Orleans is willing to make another deal, one guy who would be worth a call is five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore. He spent the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings and had one interception and 56 total tackles.
From 2016 through 2021, he was a Pro Bowler five times, All-Pro twice, and was the 2019 National Football League Defensive Player of the Year. He's available still and could be a great veteran option to bring into the cornerback room. The Saints have made it clear that they aren't blowing the roster up and instead will try to make a run next year. Adding someone of Gilmore's caliber could help.