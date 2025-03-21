Saints Could Sign Projected $37 Million Former Patriots CB: 'Slot Specialist'
A veteran cornerback who is still available on the free agent market could help strengthen the New Orleans Saints secondary.
New Orleans did well to acquire 28-year-old safety Justin Reid, but they could still use more depth at both the safety and cornerback positions.
As such, Saints Wire’s John Sigler recently listed Cincinnati Bengals free agent CB Mike Hilton as a possible target for the Saints.
“One of the best slot specialists in the game, Hilton is seeking to get paid like it, and he'll likely be a big pickup somewhere,” Sigler wrote.
“Signing him would free up Alontae Taylor to return to his college position on the boundary (where he played well his rookie year, too). But he'll be expensive.”
NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal also wrote about Hilton and his availability recently.
“One of the defining slot corners of his generation, Hilton can still get home on a blitz and cover well enough to be worth another short-term deal,” Rosenthal wrote.
Hilton’s talent level is obvious, and he’s not quite past his prime yet, but would the Saints be willing to pay him over $12 million per year, as he’s projected by Spotrac to demand? (Spotrac outlines a three-year, $37 million deal).
It might be wiser for the rebuilding New Orleans to save its money and try to dole out longer-term deals for players in their mid-twenties. Hilton is a great piece but would fit better on a club that is currently contending.
In addition to his tenure with the Bengals, Hilton has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars.
