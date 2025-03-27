Saints Could Sign Seahawks Pro Bowler Surprisingly Still Available On Market
Should the New Orleans Saints sign one of the most talented wide receivers still available on the free agent market?
The Saints are in a solid position at wide receiver after signing Brandin Cooks, who should pair nicely with Chris Olave in 2025, providing Derek Carr with ample weaponry from a WR1 and WR2 standpoint.
Snagging one more proven wideout might be prudent for the Saints, though, in the event that either Olave or Cooks misses time due to injury.
If New Orleans could bring in a veteran on a short-term, inexpensive deal, it would be a win. That’s why they might take a look at 32-year-old Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The former Pro Bowler hasn’t been claimed in free agency yet, which means his asking price might diminish soon.
Spotrac doesn’t project Lockett to demand a ton of money, in the first place: $7.7 million on a one-year deal.
That might be money worth spending for New Orleans. On the other hand, as Saints Wire’s John Sigler pointed out recently, an aging, small receiver like Lockett isn’t always a good investment.
“Lockett was a model of consistency for a long time, but Father Time is undefeated, and at this point in his career asking him to lead a passing attack just isn't realistic,” Sigler wrote.
“He's still a highly-respected veteran and could help any receiving room in the league, but at his size (5-foot-10 and 182 pounds) he may not appeal to the Saints.”
It’s somewhat surprising that Lockett is still on the board, despite his shortcomings at this point in his career. At the end of the day, though, you’re not going to find a more reliable target not named Amari Cooper or Keenan Allen that is still available on the FA market.
Lockett has racked up 8,594 receiving yards and 61 receiving touchdowns in his career so far.
