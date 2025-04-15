Saints' Derek Carr Mystery Takes Another Odd Turn
The New Orleans Saints have had a really odd week, to say the least.
New Orleans seemingly had its answer at quarterback for the 2025 season in Derek Carr once it opted to keep him and pay him a boatload of money. His contract was altered to push some of the cap issues until next year -- he's currently scheduled to have a cap hit over $69 million next year but just over $20 million this year. It seemed like everything was sorted and that the team could potentially bring in a long-term answer in the NFL Draft.
Both Mickey Loomis and Kellen Moore have praised the four-time Pro Bowler but everything changed last week. It was reported on Friday by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury and his status is up in the air.
The injury itself hasn't been shared at this time and frankly it hasn't even been shared which shoulder is the issue. There have been reports that the Saints have known something was going on with him, but this is a weird situation, to say the least.
Rapoport joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday and shared that there is even a possibility that he doesn't play football at all in 2025.
"I would imagine if you're the Saints, first of all this hurts them cap-wise," Rapoport said. "If only because it's $40 million allocated to a guy who may not end up playing for you, right. There is a possibility that Derek Carr doesn't play football this season. That is real. That is real. He may have surgery. There's a decision to make and that is all real."
It's an odd situation and there's currently no end in sight. At least all of this came out before the NFL Draft.