Saints ‘Diamond In The Rough’ Isn’t Who You’d Think
The New Orleans Saints have had a solid offseason so far.
There certainly are some who have been surprised by the team's decision to push financial issues into the future while maintaining a very similar to the last-place team in 2024. But, injuries played a big role last year and there's a real argument that the team is at least in a better place than it was, even with Derek Carr up in the air.
The Saints just had a well-received National Football League Draft and followed up with a handful of undrafted free agents. Over the next few months, we'll be able to see who actually ends up making the roster. One guy who already has turned heads is running back Marcus Yarns. He signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent and SB Nation's Caleb Yaccarino pegged him as a "diamond in the rough."
"The chances of an undrafted free agent making a roster is always extremely low, especially if a team invested in that position in the draft. This is the situation with Marcus Yarns and the New Orleans Saints. Before the draft, New Orleans had a running back room of Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Jordan Mims. In the draft, the Saints selected Devin Neal late. This makes the running back room filled with five players already before signing Marcus Yarns. This is a similar situation to what happened with CB Rico Payton last season, but he ended up making the final 53-man roster, and I think Yarns can do the same.
"Alvin Kamara is obviously going to make the roster, but every other spot is up for grabs. Kendre Miller is a part of the last regime, has an extensive injury history, and struggles in pass blocking, so he may lose his spot. Although I like what Clyde Edwards-Helaire brought to the roster, I do not think it will be enough for him to make the team but could see him on the practice squad. This also stands true for Jordan Mims. The Saints’ 6th round selection Devin Neal is expected to make the team, so there is another spot taken, and I truly believe Marcus Yarns can take that last spot, and here is why. Flexibility in the running back room is always a good thing."
In 2024, Yarns racked up 844 rushing yards, 297 receiving yards, six rushing touchdowns, and five receiving touchdowns for the Delaware Blue Hens. Training camp will be his shot to see if he can crack the Saints' roster.
More NFL: Saints Fan-Favorite Tied To Bears After Short Stint