Saints Drop Week 1 Depth Chart With Rashid Shaheed Nugget
The New Orleans Saints are just days away from kicking off the 2025 National Football League season against the Arizona Cardinals at home.
In preparation for the matchup, New Orleans released an unofficial depth chart for the matchup and one thing that stood out was the fact that Rashid Shaheed was listed as the primary punt returner, but not among the kick returners, as pointed out by Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net.
"Saints unofficial Week 1 depth chart," Jackson said. "Nothing super surprising, though one notable thing is that Rashid Shaheed is listed as the primary punt returner, but not listed among the kick returners."
The Saints announced their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday
Last year, Shaheed only was able to play in six games for the Saints due to injuries. The year before, though, he was an All-Pro thanks to his play on the special teams. He was named to the First-Team All-Pro after racking up 339 punt return yards and a touchdown to go along with 384 kick return yards. It's at least somewhat surprising to see one and not the other, but again, this is the unofficial depth chart for the Saints right now.
Another part of the depth chart that stands out is New Orleans listing Carl Granderson and Chase Young with an "or" in between at edge rather than a first and second team option like every other position on the roster. But, both are going to get plenty of opportunities and it won't really matter who steps on the field first.
Jake Haener is officially back on the roster and back on the depth chart as the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Spencer Rattler and backup Tyler Shough. Outside of these observations, there isn't anything crazy to see.
As we get closer to kick-off on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if Trevor Penning is ready to go as he recovers from an injury, but outside of all of that, this announcement was pretty tame, unlike some other teams out there heading into Week 1.
