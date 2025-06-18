Saints Duo Set To Join New Orleans Royalty
The New Orleans Saints made a big announcement on Wednesday.
New Orleans announced that former Saints cornerback Tracy Porter and safety Brett Maxie will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2025. The Saints also announced that the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award recipient for 2025 is former WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels and the Courage Award recipient is Steve Gleason.
"The media selection committee of the Saints Hall of Fame has selected cornerback Tracy Porter and safety Brett Maxie for induction in 2025," the team announced. "In addition, two awards will be given out by the media selection committee. The first is the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award, which will be presented posthumously to former WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. The second is the Saints Hall of Fame Courage Award, which will honor Steve Gleason, whose unwavering strength continues to inspire the entire New Orleans community."
Porter is known for his big interception in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. Overall, he spent four seasons with New Orleans and appeared in 43 games in the regular season over that span. He made 39 starts and racked up seven interceptions in regular-season action. He played nine seasons in the NFL with the Saints, Denver Broncos, then-Oakland Raiders, Washington, and the Chicago Bears.
Maxie played the first nine seasons of his career with the Saints from 1985 through 1993. He played 13 seasons overall with the Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers.
