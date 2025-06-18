Saints Bringing Versatile Playmaker To New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints reportedly made another quiet move on Wednesday.
ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported that the Saints are signing versatile tight end Seth Green formerly of the UFL's Arlington Renegades.
"I'm told the Saints have signed TE Seth Green following a tryout last week," Terrell said. "He was previously playing for the Arlington Renegades of the UFL and not eligible to sign a contract until the UFL season ended."
NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill also reported the news.
"The Saints signed TE Seth Green. Green played for Arlington in the UFL. He’s 6-3. Worked out for the team last week," Underhill said.
Green is an intriguing player. He played five years of college football from 2017 through 2021. Throughout his college career, he had 19 catches, 240 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns in 47 games. On top of this, he had 114 rushing attempts for 388 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.
The Saints are familiar with do-it-all weapons. Take a look at Taysom Hill, for example. Green isn't a big-name guy by any means, but he'll be interesting to follow in training camp specifically because of the versatility.
In 2024, he had 11 receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown for the Renegades in 10 games played.
Green was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He's also been on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, but has not appeared in an NFL game at this point in his career.
