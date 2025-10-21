Saints Announce Signing Of Former Broncos, Eagles RB
The New Orleans Saints lost a key contributor for the offense for the season with Kendre Miller going down for the season with a torn ACL.
There's been speculation about how the Saints could fill the hole left by Miller and the Saints made their moves on Tuesday, beginning with the signing of Velus Jones Jr. to the active roster and the signing of running back Audric Estimé to the practice squad.
"The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Velus Jones Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad, signed running back Audric Estimé to the practice squad and placed center Erik McCoy and running back Kendre Miller on Injured Reserve, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis," the Saints announced. "Jones, 6-0, 200, was originally a third round draft pick (71st overall) by the Chicago Bears in 2022 out of Tennessee, who in 34 games with two starts for the Bears (2022-24), Carolina Panthers (2024) and Saints (2025), has carried 20 times for 165 yards (8.3 avg.) with a 42-yard touchdown and added 12 receptions for 135 yards (11.3 avg.) with one scoring grab."
Audric Estimé is an intriguing pickup for the Saints
Bringing Jones to the active roster is the easiest move for the short term. He already was on the practice squad and has been with the franchise.
Estimé is the most intriguing move in the announcement, though. Last year, he appeared in 13 games with the Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos. He had 76 carries for 310 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie after being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad in August but was released in October.
If he can get up to speed quickly, getting him into game action could be a solid idea. Alvin Kamara is the No. 1 back and now rookie Devin Neal is No. 2. Jones played in three games last year, 14 games in 2023, and 12 games as a rookie in 2022. The most rushing yards of his career so far came in 2022 with 103.
Estimé is someone who had success last year and is just 22 years old. With Miller out, this is an underrated move that could end up positively impacting the Saints on Sundays.