Saints Explosive WR 'Should Have A Larger Role In 2025,' Writer Says
The New Orleans Saints' offense will be entirely different in 2025, and one skill player, in particular, could see a larger role.
This wide receiver entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Weber State in 2022, quickly making a name for himself with the Saints, recording a 44-yard rushing touchdown on his first NFL touch.
In 2023, he solidified his role, earning first-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner and a Pro Bowl nod with 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns, plus 339 punt return yards and a score. His 1,479 all-purpose yards ranked 10th in the NFL.
Yes, we are discussing 26-year-old wideout Rashid Shaheed.
Unfortunately, a torn meniscus in Week 6 of the 2024 season cut short what was shaping up to be a career year for Shaheed. In six games, Shaheed amassed 20 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per catch, with 15 deep targets.
His season-ending injury, requiring a full meniscus repair, sidelined him for the remainder of 2024, but Shaheed is expected to be fully recovered by 2025.
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson believes Shaheed’s role should expand significantly in Kellen Moore's offense.
“Rashid Shaheed should have a larger role in 2025," Jackson said during a recent episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
"One of the things I advocate for is getting him more involved in that jet sweep game, that end around game, utilizing him out of the backfield, even if it’s just to run routes and be a decoy. … You know that he’s explosive. You know he can be that deep threat.”
Moore’s offense, known for creative alignments and exploiting mismatches, could maximize Shaheed’s athleticism like never before.
Shaheed’s one-year, $5.2 million contract extension through 2025 reflects the Saints’ belief in his potential (despite the meniscus injury). As he enters his fourth season, look for Shaheed to be a breakout player.
