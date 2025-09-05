Saints Legend Coming To New Orleans For Cardinals Game
The New Orleans Saints are going to welcome an old friend back to town on Sunday when they take on the Arizona Cardinals at Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans announced that former Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead will be returning to town and honored as the "Saints Legend of the Game" prior to the season opener after announcing his retirement this offseason.
"Former New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead will be honored on Sunday as the team's 'Legend of the Game' prior to the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals at the Caesars Superdome," New Orleans announced. "Armstead, a cornerstone of the Saints offensive line for nearly a decade (2013-21), was originally selected by the Black and Gold in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft (75th overall) out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In his nine seasons with the Black and Gold, the Cahokia, Ill. native started 93 of 97 games played at left tackle, also opening all nine postseason games that he played in.
The Saints will honor the team legend this weekend
"He received three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2018-20 and was an Associated Press All-Pro in 2018, when the Saints reached the NFC Championship game. Armstead finished his playing career with the Miami Dolphins (2022-24), opening 38 additional contests and two playoff games in 2022 and 2023, when he also earned Pro Bowl honors. Armstead announced his retirement from his NFL playing career this past spring."
Armstead played 12 years in the National Football League. He spent the first nine years of his career in New Orleans and developed into a star. He was with the Miami Dolphins before announcing his retirement this offseason. He finished his career with five Pro Bowl nods, including two over the last three years in Miami. The 34-year-old hung up his cleats with 135 games of NFL experience under his belt.
This is a fitting honor for the longtime Saint. He began his NFL career in New Orleans and will return to town the very first game after his retirement.