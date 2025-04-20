Saints Fan-Favorite Called Possible Derek Carr Solution
The New Orleans Saints don’t have a clear answer at quarterback right now.
Derek Carr is injured and it’s unclear what’s going to happen with him. If he’s unable to play in 2025, who could be a solution?
ESPN’s Katherine Terrell floated a handful of options and one of them was former fan-favorite Teddy Bridgewater.
"Teddy Bridgewater," Terrell said. "Bridgewater, 32, retired after the 2023 season but recently came out of retirement to sign with the Detroit Lions for their playoff run last season. It's unclear whether Bridgewater wants to play in 2024 or if he would go anywhere but Detroit, but he has prior experience in New Orleans, having played there as a backup in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
"Bridgewater started five games for the Saints in 2019 and went 5-0 in those starts. His last extensive starting experience was with the Denver Broncos in 2021, when he started 14 games and went 7-7 in those starts."
He spent two years in New Orleans and was a beloved figure in the organization. Bridgewater doesn’t necessarily seem like the most likely option after spending most of the 2024 season retired. But, he returned to the NFL with the Detroit Lions for a brief period. He’s available in free agency. Could he help the Saints out?
If the Saints were to go this route, it seems likely they would draft a guy as well. Bridgewater hasn't appeared in more than five games in a season since 2021 so maybe he could be a veteran option for the quarterback room in a competition with a young guy. But, that's just speculation.