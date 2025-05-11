Saints Fan-Favorite Mentioned As Derek Carr Replacement
Will the New Orleans Saints add another quarterback with Derek Carr announcing his retirement?
That’s a fair idea as Tyler Shough is a rookie, Spencer Rattler is heading into his second year, and Jake Haener is entering his third year in the National Football League.
It wouldn’t hurt to bring in a veteran and New York Giants on SI's Brandon Olsen suggested former Saints fan-favorite Jameis Winston as a trade candidate to help fill in for Carr.
"Meanwhile, the New York Giants have two experienced quarterbacks on the roster: projected starter Russell Wilson and backup Jameis Winston, who have played 10+ years in the league, and Tommy DeVito, who is entering his third season," Olsen said. "There is also rookie Jaxson Dart, who is being counted on as the future starter for the Giants. Dart, in 7-on-7 drills over a two-day span at Giants rookie minicamp, showed signs of promise and leadership, though making any definitive assumptions about how close he is to being ready for the real NFL deal is way too premature.
"Still, if Dart continues to make progress over the next several weeks, perhaps he might convince the coaches that he’s ready for a bigger role sooner rather than later. If that were the case, then perhaps the Giants would want to see if the Saints have interest in Winston, who played with them as a backup for four seasons (2020-2023). Winston was signed to a two-year contract worth $8 million, which could increase if he receives starter snaps and hits playing incentives. Wilson, meanwhile, is signed to a one-year deal worth $11 million."
At this point, why not? Winston was beloved in New Orleans and that was on full display during Super Bowl week. He was in town doing media and there was a frenzy everywhere he was. The Saints have talent in the quarterback room, but it's full of youth. Why not bring a guy like Winston to town who is known as a great teammate?
More NFL: Saints’ Kellen Moore Breaks Silence About Derek Carr