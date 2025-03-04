Saints' Fan-Favorite Raises Eyebrows With Shedeur Sanders
Over the next month or so, there's obviously going to be a lot of chatter about the upcoming National Football League Draft.
It will take place in April and the NFL Scouting Combine is already behind us. The combine brought plenty of interesting information to the surface. That's typically what happens when you have all of the top decision-makers in football in front of the media. Prospects spoke to the media, but so too did the head coaches and general managers.
After much speculation, New Orleans Saints Mickey Loomis made it sound like the team is going to be sticking with Derek Carr as the team's quarterback. The Saints have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft so that's very likely too low to land one of the top two quarterbacks in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.
This doesn't mean the team isn't doing their due diligence. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football shared that the Saints met with Sanders.
Saints pending free agent tight end Juwan Johnson also recently turned heads while speaking to Sanders. The two were seen in a video and Johnson said to Sanders: "You get your arm ready, alright. Let's do that."
Some have taken this comment as a way for Johnson to recruit Sanders to New Orleans. While this could make sense, Johnson is a free agent and it currently isn't clear if he will be back himself. Plus, the Saints likely are too low at No. 9 to get Sanders. Maybe he could drop in the draft, but it would be somewhat surprising to see the Saints land Sanders, but it would be nice even with Carr still in town.
