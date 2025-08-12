Saints Fan-Favorite Receives Season-Ending Injury Update
The New Orleans Saints have had a long week injury-wise.
New Orleans had some positives this week, like kicking off preseason action. The Saints took on the Los Angeles Chargers and got a look at real-time game action from Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough along with Jake Haener. Of the three, Shough arguably looked the most poised, despite a pick-six, but that is just one person's opinion. The Saints haven't announced the starter for the second preseason game yet and at this time it's unclear where the team's head is at.
Quarterback competition aside, injuries have played a significant role for the Saints this week. For example, veteran offensive lineman Will Clapp is expected to miss "significant" time, per NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Will Clapp suffered a foot injury during yesterday's game and is going to miss significant time, I'm told," Underhill said. "Clapp came in this offseason to provide high-quality depth on the offensive line. This opens the door for guys like rookie Torricelli Simpkins to make a mark."
How will Saints' Will Clapp be out? Insider reveals new details
NFL insider Jordan Schultz said that the injury is believed to be a "serious" foot injury that could knock him out for the entire 2025 season.
"Sources: The Saints fear C Will Clapp suffered a serious foot injury that is believed to be season-ending and requires surgery," Schultz said. "He’s awaiting final confirmation from testing results. A tough blow for a player who was set to be a key depth option on the interior."
Clapp spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Saints after being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After that, he spent two seasons with the Chargers and one with the Buffalo Bills before re-signing with the Saints this offseason. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem at this moment like Saints fans will be able to see him back in action wearing the black and gold this season. Injuries are always an issue, but at this time of the year they tend to start popping up as players get ready for the season.
Hopefully, Clapp can make a full recovery and either get back with the team this season, or come back next year with the team.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Sign Super Bowl-Winning Eagles QB