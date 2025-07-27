Saints Fan-Favorite Spotted Showing Signs Of Return
The New Orleans Saints kicked off practice action on Sunday with at least a bit of good news.
Over the course of the offseason, there have been questions about Taysom Hill's future with the team. Hill is 34 years old now and is coming off a season in which he played just eight games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.
There hasn't been much reported about his expected return timeline. Hill currently is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list but did at least take a small step to a return on Sunday. ESPN's Katherine Terrell shared on Sunday that Hill was working off to the side during practice, which was the first time this offseason she had seen him do something like that.
"While my binoculars refuse to unfog today, it appears Taysom Hill is working off to the side, the first time I’ve seen him doing that this summer," Terrell said. "
The Times-Picayune/The Advocate's Matthew Paras also noted Hill's presence at pracice and called it a "good sign."
"Taysom Hill is working off to the side prior to the practice. A good sign for him," Paras said.
Right now, the Saints' tight end room is thin. Juwan Johnson re-signed and is fully healthy. But, Hill and Foster Moreau aren't at full strength. This recently led to reports of a visit between the Saints and Noah Fant. Hill taking a step toward a return would make things easier in the room right now and give head coach Kellen Moore and interesting piece for the offense.
It's still early and the team surely will acknowledge Hill's presence on the practice field with an update in the near future, but this is a good step.