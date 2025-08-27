Saints Forming Practice Squad; Includes Two QBs
The New Orleans Saints put together their initial 53-man roster by the National Football League's 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.
Now, the Saints are starting to put together their practice squad. If you're wondering why the news is starting to pop up now, here is the league's official description of forming practice squads, from the league operations website:
"Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 12:00 noon ET," per the league. "Upon receipt of the subsequent Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad of 17 players, as long as one player qualifies and is designated as an International Player. No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system."
Now, reports are popping up for the Saints. So far, names that have been reported are quarterbacks Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers, safety Terrell Burgess, defensive tackle Jonah Williams, linebacker Nephi Sewell, and cornerback Dalys Beanum so far.
Saints start to reveal the practice squad for the 2025 season
The most interesting reported moves so far for the practice squad surely are the returns of Haener and Dekkers. Haener competed for the starting job but missed out and was cut from the 53-man roster. The team clearly at least likes Dekkers. They signed him as an undrafted free agent this year and now have cut and re-signed him a few different times.
Burgess is just 26 years old and is a Super Bowl champion. He won his Super Bowl ring as a member of the Los Angeles Rams but hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2023 as a member of the Washington Commanders. Now, he will join the Saints' practice squad. This is just the beginning of practice squad announcements for the Saints. We will update as more names start to pop up over the next few hours and days overall.