Winners And Losers From Saints Roster Cuts
The dust has started to settle across the National Football League after a wild beginning to the week.
As is the case each year, each team around the league had to cut down their rosters to 53 players this week. The deadline was Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and unsurprisingly, we saw a flurry of movement right before the deadline came and went. The roster is a moving target, though. We'll see more moves in the coming days. On Tuesday, the initial 53-man roster was shared and we reacted with takeaways and initial winners and losers to it.
Now, that the dust has settled further, have things changed?
Saints 53-Man Roster: Winners, Losers, Key Takeaways
Here are three winners and three losers from roster cut-down week for the Saints:
WINNERS:
Spencer Rattler, QB
Rattler, of course, is the big winner of the week. And, for that matter, the offseason. With Derek Carr retiring, the starting quarterback job was up for grabs and Rattler won the position outright over Tyler Shough and Jake Haener. Haener's release opened up the quarterback room even more and it's Rattler's to lead.
Velus Jones Jr., RB
It's hard to have a "winners" list that doesn't feature Jones. He came into a deep running back room this offseason as seemingly an underdog to make the roster. Jones' versatility helped to put him over the top and win the job.
Rejzohn Wright, CB
Another guy who entered camp as an underdog and landed a spot. Wright was hot towards the end of camp which put him over the edge.
LOSERS:
Jake Haener, QB
This one remains obvious. Haener mised out on the starting job and 53-man roster in general. It wouldn't be shocking to see him on the practice squad, but rough week overal.
Cam Akers/Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RBs
These two are in a similar boat. Veteran, former Super Bowl-winning running backs looking for an opportunity. Unfortunately, neither made the cut.
Isaiah Foskey, EDGE
At one point, there were high hopes for Foskey. Unfortunately, things just didn't click.
