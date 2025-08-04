Saints Found Replacement For $97 Million Star
As training camp got closer, speculation about free agents the New Orleans Saints should sign unsurprisignly increased.
Most of it centered around the cornerback position. The noise was moreso about who the Saints lost, than who the Saints have. New Orleans traded Marshon Lattimore away during the 2024 season and lost Paulson Adebo in free agency. That means when the 2025 season gets here, two Saints starters in the cornerback room no longer are here.
The Saints moved on last year from Lattimore, but that's still a big loss. He signed a five-year deal with New Orleans worth over $97 million for a reason. That's why the speculation picked up about guys that could make sense in New Orleans.
But, if training camp has shown anything, it's that the Saints potentially have a budding star on their hands. Kool-Aid McKinstry is entering his second season in the National Football League and has gotten arguably the most positive buzz of any player on the roster. Head coach Kellen Moore keeps praising McKinstry left and right.
Moore recently said McKinstry has been "phenomenal" in camp and it wasn't the last time he's praised the young corner.
"This has been a big-time camp for Kool-Aid. He has played phenomenal," Moore said. "His confidence every single day. He's just making a ton of plays and you can just see his ability to transition in the coverage game is really, really good."
If McKinstry can carry over his play in training camp to the regular season, the perception around the secondary, and potentially New Orleans overall will change. The Saints' defense isn't viewed as the strongest in the league. But, if McKinstry can be a lock-down, No. 1 corner, that changes things.
