Saints Free Agency: Does 3-Time Pro Bowler Fit?
Will the New Orleans Saints use up any more of their cap space in free agency?
Right now, the Saints have over $22 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. If the Saints aren't rebuilding -- which they have shown throughout the offseason to this point -- why not use up a little more cap in order to try to make a run in the NFC South?
Pro Football Sports Network's Brandon Austin made a list of one free agent target for each team and had an interesting idea for the Saints and suggested three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney.
"New Orleans Saints: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney," Austin said. "The New Orleans Saints’ pass-rush efforts were inconsistent in 2024, finishing 18th in the league in sacks (39) and pressure rate (33.6%). They also ranked 30th in pass rush win rate. The front office failed to upgrade the group this offseason, with their only significant move being re-signing Chase Young.
"Outside of Young and Carl Granderson, the Saints have limited juice coming off the edge. Not to mention, Cam Jordan will turn 36 years old ahead of the upcoming season. Isaiah Foskey, a 2023 second-rounder, has struggled to find his footing early in his career. Jadeveon Clowney could be a good fit if New Orleans can land him at the right price. Like Young and Granderson, he recorded 5.5 sacks in 2024. Since 2021, Clowney has recorded 197 pressures, 54 quarterback hits, and 26 sacks while posting a 13.3 percent pressure rate."
Clowney was in the NFC South in 2024 with the Carolina Panthers and had 5 1/2 sacks in 14 games. The year before he had 9 1/2 sacks in 17 games with the Baltimore Ravens. Should the Saints go after him? It sounds like he would be an affordable option for the pass rush, but the question remains: does New Orleans want to make a move?