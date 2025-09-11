Saints Get Brutal Chase Young Injury Update
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice on Wednesday and defensive end Chase Young was not a part of the action.
Young has been dealing with a calf injury and missed practice. New Orleans shared its Injury Report on Wednesday and Young was one of four players who didn't practice, along with guard Trevor Penning, offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, and safety Julian Blackmon.
The Saints have already been bitten by the injury bug
The most obvious of this group to miss practice is Blackmon. It was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Blackmon is dealing with a torn labrum.
"Saints S Julian Blackmon, an instant contributor after a late signing, is feared to have suffered a torn labrum in the loss to the Cardinals, sources say," Rapoport said.
It appears as though his season -- or at least the majority of it -- is over so it's not shocking he isn't practicing.
The other three are at least somewhat of a surprise. Fuaga hurt his knee Week 1, but running back Alvin Kamara said that he spoke to the lineman and he said he was alright.
"He good, I talked to him," Kamara said in a clip shared on social media by Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net. "He's good. I think he'll be alright. Thank God nothing too crazy. We just got to keep going, we need more. The good thing about needing more, we can't go anywhere for 16 weeks."
Penning has been dealing with his injury for a bit now, although it doesn't seem like a long-term thing to worry about.
Young, on the other hand, right now is the big scare. It's been said a million times, but anything involving a calf isn't as easy as it seems. Any soft tissue injury is diffiicult because it's hard to project how one person's body heals. But, the calf is especially finicky and impacts the Achilles as well.
Last week, Young made it clear at the end of the week that he had no concerns and made it sound like a very short-term thing. But, now he's out of practice again with Week 2 days away. Keep an eye on the Injury Report on Thursday, but not good news.
