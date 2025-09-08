Saints' Standout Gets Injury Update From Unexpected Place
The New Orleans Saints had a slight injury scare on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals but there was a positive update afterward, from an unexpected place.
During the game, 23-year-old offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga suffered a knee injury in the third quarter. He missed the fourth quarter, but was seen on the bench after the Saints officially called him "questionable" to return to the contest.
"Taliese Fuaga (knee) is questionable to return," the Saints announced Sunday afternoon after Fuaga went down in the third quarter.
After the game, though, Saints running back Alvin Kamara spoke to the media and shared that he had spoken with Fuaga and he said he was going to be alright.
The Saints got an unexpected update from Alvin Kamara
"He good, I talked to him," Kamara said in a clip shared on social media by Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net. "He's good. I think he'll be alright. Thank God nothing too crazy. We just got to keep going, we need more. The good thing about needing more, we can't go anywhere for 16 weeks."
We should hear more officially from the team early this week about the 2024 first-round pick. But, this is at least a positive sign. It's somewhat surprising to see an injury update come from anywhere aside from team insider or the head coach or an official announcement from the team itself, but this is at least some form of a positive update.
We'll have to wait until the team makes an official announcement about Fuaga until we can really start to think about Week 2. The Saints will try to earn their first win of the season on Sunday, Sept. 14 when they take on the San Francisco 49ers at home.
The Saints obviously didn't begin the 2025 season like they likely hoped, but they showed some serious grit at the end of the game and gave themselves a chance to at least tie the game. It didn't work out, but now the game is behind New Orleans and the focus will turn to San Francisco and whether Fuaga will be available.
