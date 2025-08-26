Saints Get Update On Big-Name CB Target
The biggest story across the National Football League right now involves all of the roster cuts across the league.
At this point, you've likely heard about all of the moves across the league, or at least some of the bigger ones. For example, the Saints have cut quarterback Jake Haener and 2023 second-round pick Isaiah Foskey among others. There are a lot of moves still out there to be made. Most of the chatter will be out guys getting cut, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler dropped an intriguing nugget on Tuesday about a rumored Saints target.
Former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is one of the best overall free agents still out there right now on the open market. Earlier in the offseason, New Orleans met with Samuel, but he's still out there in free agency as he recovers from offseason neck surgery.
Fowler gave an update on Samuel on Tuesday and noted that Samuel has a CT scan scheduled for October and is looking to sign for the second half of the season.
Saints rumored target is still looking for a new home
"An update on Asante Samuel: He's scheduled to undergo a CT scan in October to ensure successful spinal fusion," Fowler said. "At that point, he will look to sign with a team for the second half of the year. Several teams have kept in touch."
If the Saints are going to make a move, clearly this is a sign that nothing is imminent. Samuel is just 25 years old and showed some flashes in his first three years with the Chargers, but only was able to play in four games last year. New Orleans' secondary still has questions and Samuel would be a clear option to help improve it, but there are a lot of questions around him now coming off a serious surgery.
At this point, fans shouldn't necessarily hold out hope for a deal. That's just speculation at this point, though. If Samuel is signing later in the season, it wouldn't be a shock to see him land with a contender.