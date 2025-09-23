Texans' CJ Gardner-Johnson Stunner Could Help Saints
The New Orleans Saints have a need at safety after losing Julian Blackmon likely for the rest of the 2025 National Football League season.
Blackmon tore his labrum after playing just one game for New Orleans this season. The Saints need to find a replacement and a high-level player is out there for the taking right now with experience in New Orleans. That is CJ Gardner-Johnson.
He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last year and then was traded to the Houston Texans. He started the first three games of the season for Houston but was shockingly released on Tuesday, as shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Sources: The Texans are releasing S C. J. Gardner-Johnson. A surprise," Rapoport said.
ESPN's Adam Schefter also shared the news.
The New Orleans Saints should reunite with CJ Gardner-Johnson
Gardner-Johnson is a very talented player. He's a seven-year NFL veteran and has spent time with the Saints, Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Texans. The Saints have a clear need at safety with Blackmon out for the season. Because of this, the Saints should go out and get Gardner-Johnson as fast as possible.
There's a real argument that the secondary has been the Saints' biggest weakness so far this season. It doesn't help that Blackmon went down. Gardner-Johnson was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Saints before heading to the Eagles before the 2022 season.
Last year, he won a Super Bowl with Kellen Moore. Moore now is the head coach of the Saints and there's clearly a need. New Orleans has just over $8 million in cap space right now, per Over The Cap.
In three games this season, Gardner-Johnson had 15 total tackles, one quarterback hit, and hasn't allowed a touchdown in coverage yet. He allowed eight catches on 12 targets for 99 yards in his three games with the Texans. He's out there for the taking and the Saints should take advantage.
