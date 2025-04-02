Saints Give Clearest Update On Chris Olave Yet
There has been some surprising trade speculation going around about the New Orleans Saints.
Before free agency opened up, it wasn't fully clear how the team was going to handle the offseason with Kellen Moore now in the building as the team's head coach. Moore and the Saints have somewhat surprised people.
New Orleans was in a terrible salary cap situation but has pushed the issues to the future with contract restructurings. The Saints have been aggressive in free agency and have not only retained its top free agents, but have also added new guys.
Clearly, the Saints aren't trying to rebuild. While this is the case, there's been some wild trade speculation about receiver Chris Olave. It doesn't really make too much sense. He's a 24-year-old No. 1 receiver under contract. If the Saints clearly aren't rebuilding elsewhere on the roster, why consider trading one of your top young stars?
The speculation hasn't come from the team and hasn't made sense. Moore talked about Olave on Tuesday and shared they have a plan to hopefully keep him healthy and it certainly didn't sound like the team has plans to deal him, as shared by ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
"Receiver Chris Olave suffered two concussions last year and then sat out to protect himself for the future," Rothstein said. "Kellen Moore, Olave's new head coach with the Saints, told ESPN he believes Olave is a 'phenomenal player' who will make a huge impact. From his medical standpoint, Moore said it's a matter of education for the first-year head coach 'and understanding the circumstances he is in.' Moore said he knows Olave 'has been through a lot the last year or two,' and they have a plan to continue his progression and Moore said he believes Olave is excited about his opportunity."
It's that point of the offseason where speculation runs rampant, but the Olave chatter has always sounded odd.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Land QB Of Future In Blockbuster