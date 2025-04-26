Saints Give Hint At Tyler Shough's Role In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints landed someone who very well could end up being their quarterback of the future on Friday night.
New Orleans went out and selected Tyler Shough out of Louisville in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
He's certainly an interesting prospect with ESPN comparing him to Joe Flacco and called him a "better fit" for head coach Kellen Moore than than Shedeur Sanders.
"Matt Miller's pro comp: Joe Flacco," ESPN shared. "Derek Carr missed seven games because of injuries last season, and the Saints have acknowledged that he is dealing with a shoulder "issue". Meanwhile, backup Spencer Rattler lost six of his starts in 2024. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is still on the board, and he's ranked higher than Shough on my board. But consider the quarterbacks whom Saints coach Kellen Moore has worked with as an offensive coordinator: Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. Shough has a similar build to those players and is a better fit for Moore, who gets a talented rookie to mold."
Clearly, the Saints like this kid as he was the third quarterback off the board behind Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward.
But, will he have a chance to start in 2025 or could this be a situation in which he waits for a year?
Moore shed some light on that idea on Friday, as shared by LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson.
"He's ready to compete in our quarterback room," Moore said.
It certainly sounds like the Saints are going to at least give him a shot to see what he can do throughout the summer. Maybe he could even start Week 1.