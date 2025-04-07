Saints Had 'Impressive' Workout With Duel-Threat Star
The New Orleans Saints recently have been heavily linked to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders but it sounds like there's another quarterback who could be at least somewhat on their radar.
FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday that New Orleans recently held a private workout with Alabama duel-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe and that it was described as "impressive."
"Sources: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had private workouts with the Saints and (Cleveland Browns) that were described as 'impressive.' He also met with key members of the (New York Jets) offensive staff and the (Pittsburgh Steelers) — prior to his Pro Day last month," Schultz said.
Milroe arguably is the top duel-threat quarterback prospect in this draft class. Jaxson Dart is pretty good at rushing the ball, but no one is at the level of Milroe. In 2024, Milroe had 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. On top of this, he added 726 yards on the ground to go along with an eye-popping 20 rushing touchdowns in just 13 games.
Milroe averaged 4.3 yards per carry and had 33 rushing touchdowns overall over the last three years. He's someone the Saints wouldn't have to take with the No. 9 pick. They would maybe need to trade back into the first round as he's gotten a lot of buzz recently. If there was a scenario in which the Saints landed a playmaker at No. 9 and then added Milroe later in the first round that would be a pretty big draft.
