Saints Have 'Potentially Massive Value' In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints still have one of the best overall running backs in football.
Alvin Kamara is still in town and now he will get to be a part of a Kellen Moore-led offense. Last year, Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards to go along with 33 receptions for 278 yards in the regular season. Barkley also had 15 total regular season touchdowns.
Kamara hasn't had as much success on the ground as Barkley, but he did set a new career-high in rushing yards in 2024 with 950, despite playing 14 games. If he can stay healthy, he should clear that number easily in 2025. Where Kamara is the most dynamic is in the passing game. He had 68 catches last year and now will have either Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, or Jake Haener throwing the ball. There are going to be opportunities for him and because of this, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport called Kamara a potential "league-winning RB" for fantasy football.
"League-Winning RB: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints," Davenport said. "ADP: RB16 There's a syndrome that strikes fantasy players each and every year, an insidious ailment that causes players who really shouldn't to drop on draft day: Team Sucks Syndrome. TSS is the only reasonable explanation for why Alvin Kamara is being drafted outside the top-15 among running backs. And to be fair, the New Orleans Saints are all but certain to be terrible this year...
"Kamara's 950 rushing yards last year was a career high. His 4.2 yards per carry was his best mark in that regard since 2020. And he is going to be a focal point of the New Orleans offense, regardless of who the quarterback is. Don’t let TSS cloud your judgment and rob you of a potentially massive value in the backfield."