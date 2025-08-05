Saints Injury Opens Door For Rams, Chiefs Super Bowl Champs
We're far enough into training camp to start having serious conversations about battles on the roster for the New Orleans Saints. While this is the case, it's important to acknowledge that things will change over the next few weeks.
For example, the team shared their first unofficial depth chart of training camp. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shared the depth chart on social media.
Over the next few weeks, the quarterback battle obviously will be discussed at length. But, let's take a break from that. Another big topic right now for the Saints is running back. Alvin Kamara is the team's undisputed starter. Kendre Miller has been healthy in camp so far and has looked good. It's not shocking he's the No. 2 guy on the depth chart, that is expected. Beyond these two, it's going to be interesting to see what happens.
New Orleans has veterans in Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire fighting for spots. Rookie running back Devin Neal is a very interesting pieces as well, though. While this is the case, it was shared on Tuesday that Neal is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss "several weeks," per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"Rookie running back Devin Neal will be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, safety J.T. Gray returned to practice, and tight end Juwan Johnson, who did not practice, is still considered day-to-day," Terrell said.
With Neal out, that cracks the door even wider for either Akers or Edwards-Helaire to make the active roster, or maybe even both. The preseason action will certainly decide the running back room, but it just got more interesting.
