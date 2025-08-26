Saints Insider Hints At Imminent QB Decision
The New Orleans Saints haven’t announced their starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals yet, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know who it will be.
NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill noted on social media on Monday that the Saints haven't picked a starter -- at least publicly yet.
"Saints have not yet picked a starter for Week 1," Underhill said.
This led to a handful of responses, including one in which a fan said the decision-making process has been frustrating and that head coach Kellen Moore and the team overall should make a decision. Underhill responded to this with an interesting take on the decision in general.
When will the Saints announce their starting quarterback for Week 1?
"I'm pretty sure he knows," Underhill said. "I'd be surprised if he doesn't. I think he's just holding it until he needs to tell anyone to give Arizona less time with the info. They start game planning, preparing Wednesday. I assume that it comes out in the next 48 hours, if not sooner."
That makes a lot of sense. The Saints are now 12 days away from taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. The season is here -- or at least very close -- so now there is no more wiggle room or time to mess around. Teams are starting to prepare for the first of 17 games. If the Saints can get any slight advantage by waiting out the decision so the Cardinals have to prepare for both Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, that only can help the team.
For people on the outside looking in, the decision would be great simply to know it. But, there is a real value with the unknown. The Saints are the only team without a named Week 1 starting quarterback right now. It seems like Rattler could be the slight favorite right now. But, the Cardinals can't necessarily bank on that because what if Shough got the nod? It's an interesting idea and solid strategy if the Saints are already intentionally playing games.
