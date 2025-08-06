Saints Insider Shuts Down Growing QB Rumor
We should start to learn more about the New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition soon, but that doesn't mean anything has been determined, yet.
New Orleans did make an intriguing decision this week. After rotating the three quarterbacks fighting for the starting job, the Saints switched things up on Tuesday. New Orleans has Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener duking it out for the starting job. For the first team in camp, a quarterback got back-to-back starts with the first team on Tuesday. Rattler was the guy.
Unsurprisingly, this led to plenty of noise about the team's plans moving forward. Some -- myself included -- speculated this could be the team's first hint that Rattler is the favorite for the job. New Orleans followed up by releasing its first unofficial depth chart and rather than listing the quarterbacks in order of role on the team, they separated the three with the word "or" as as way to avoid hierarchy.
There's plenty of chatter still out there, but nothing has been decided yet.
Saints insider hints at when New Orleans will have an update for the QB competition
Saints insider Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com took to social media to throw cold water on their being a favorite in the competition right now.
"Folks getting WAY ahead of themselves in the Saints QB competition. Here's what I know: There is no No. 1 right now. The evaluation is ongoing, and the Saints have yet to play real football," Duncan said. "Trying to determine which QB is best right now is like trying to decide the best basketball player by who shoots best in pregame warmups. Let the games begin and the No. 1 will reveal himself."
There you have it. The Saints have been rotating and although it was interesting to see the team roll with Rattler on back-to-back days starting with the first team, Duncan shared there isn't a No. 1 right now. That doesn't mean Rattler won't win the job. And it also doesn't mean that Shough and Haener are out of it. It seems like all three are in the mix and we'll get the next true update about the competition when preseason action begins this weekend.
It'll be interesting to see who the Saints start against the Los Angeles Chargers. But, no matter what, it matters more who plays the best when the lights are the brightest.