Saints Creatively Shut Down Starting QB Rumors
The New Orleans Saints shared their first unofficial depth chart of training camp on Tuesday and it certainly had some interesting nuggets to take away from.
At this pint in the offseason, the biggest question circulating around with the Saints has been clear. Who is going to be the team's Week 1 starting quarterback? This is a topic that has been discussed at length seemingly each and every day. That topic isn't clear yet either, even after the release of the first unofficial depth chart.
In fact, the Saints got creative to make it clear that the competition is still underway.
Saints QB competition underway but favorite is beginning to emerge
The Saints released the first depth chart on Tuesday and it was shared on social media by a handful of team reporters, including Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
If you look closely at the depth chart, you'll notice that the Saints bolded the quarterbacks and included the words "or" in between each as a sign that hypothetically none of the three are a the top, or bottom, of the depth chart at this time.
While this is the case, it's also not alphabetical order so it is interesting still that the order went Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and then Jake Haener. As the practices have stacked up, Rattler is the guy who has at least looked the most like the starter so far. For example, he became the first of the three to start with the first team in back-to-back practices.
The Saints have made a specific effort to rotate the three throughout camp so far, but Tuesday was the first example that the rotation is shifting. That's also not shocking. The Saints are kicking off preseason action on August 10th against the Los Angeles Chargers and so things are going to get kicked into high gear pretty quickly. After the Saints take on the Chargers, they will have just two more preseason games to get the lineup fully in order ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
New Orleans has some potential for the 2025 season. The division is weak the Saints have veterans all over the place. This decision, though, ultimately will have the biggest impact on the standings than any other the team could make. Right now, the Saints aren't showing their hand yet, but that doesn't mean that decisions aren't being made behind the scenes.