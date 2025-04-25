Saints' Kellen Moore Addresses New Orleans Elephant In Room
The New Orleans Saints have one glaring hole on the roster right now.
New Orleans has gotten a lot of flak throughout the offseason after a last place finish in 2024 in the NFC South. The Saints had a 5-12 record last year after injuries piled up throughout the season. New Orleans was 2-0 to start the season and then went 3-12 across the final 15 games of the season.
The Saints haven't gotten much love throughout the offseason, but this is a roster that could surprise people if it can stay healthy. While this is the case, now the big question is about Derek Carr's future with the team. The team committed to him for the 2025 season but things have been odd since it was announced that he is dealing with a shoulder injury. That certainly sounds accurate, but it also sounds like there's more going on behind the scenes. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shed some light on the dysfunction and even noted there was a point this offseason in which he wanted a raise and a trade at separate times.
Head coach Kellen Moore was asked about Carr on Thursday night after the team selected offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick and didn't give much of an update.
"We'll let that process play itself out," Moore said as transcribed by ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "Obviously Mickey kind of addressed that on Wednesday."
When will we get an answer?
