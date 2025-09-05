Saints Release QB Before Week 1 Cardinals Game
The New Orleans Saints have had a busier-than-expected week when it has come to the quarterback room.
You’d think that after the Saints announced Spencer Rattler as the starter, the chatter around the quarterback room would end.
Well, New Orleans made two moves this week. The Saints officially re-signed Jake Haener to the 53-man active roster earlier in the week. They followed up by releasing undrafted rookie quarterback Hunter Dekkers from the practice squad on Thursday, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
The Saints made another move in the QB room
"Saints signed DE Garrett Nelson to the practice squad, released QB Hunter Dekkers from the practice squad," Terrell said.
Dekkers has had a roller coaster of a run with the Saints since he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Iowa State has been signed and cut by the Saints a handful of times at this point and it wouldn't be shocking to see him end up getting another shot on the Saints' practice squad again. That's just how the team has operated with Dekkers throughout the summer in which he is signed, then cut, then signed back.
The Saints' quarterback room is full right now, at least on the active roster. Rattler is the starter. Tyler Shough is the backup. Haener is the third-string but was brought back up to the active roster after the team signed Eku Leota and wide receiver Tommy Mellott to the practice squad.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed quarterback Jake Haener to the active roster," the team announced. "In addition, the club has signed both linebacker Eku Leota and wide receiver Tommy Mellott to the practice squad."
Mellott is someone who has transitioned to receiver this offseason, but was a gadget quarterback in college. It's unclear why exactly the Saints moved on from Dekkers again, but don't be surprised if he we see his name pop up again at some point this season.
Now, the Saints are just two days away from beginning the new season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.