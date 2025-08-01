Saints Legend Drew Brees Predicted To Join NFL History
The New Orleans Saints were fortunate to have one of the National Football League's best quarterbacks and he more likely than not that he will be immortalized in history next year.
Preseason action kicked off on Thursday night with the league's annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. It was between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions and took place in Canton, Ohio. With the Hall of Fame festivities in full swing, it's easy to look ahead. The 2025 class featured cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.
NFL.com's Adam Rank shared predictions for the 2026 season class and unsurprisingly, Saints legend Drew Brees cracked the list.
"The locks," Rank said. "Drew Brees, QB. San Diego Chargers, 2001-05; New Orleans Saints, 2006-2020. One of the reasons I thought Eli Manning would get in last year: The backlog of top-notch quarterback candidates is only growing. This is Brees' initial appearance on the ballot, and he's joined by another highly qualified first-timer in Philip Rivers (who, coincidentally, was traded on draft night for Manning and ultimately replaced Brees in San Diego).
"All that said, I don't see Brees having to wait at all. The 13-time Pro Bowler gave New Orleans its first and only Lombardi Trophy, winning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process. A two-time Offensive Player of the Year, Brees led the NFL in passing yards seven times and authored five of the 15 5,000-yard seasons in league history. He's getting the Hall call -- immediately."
Brees is hitting the ballot next year and is an easy choice.
