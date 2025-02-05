Saints Legend Reveals Thoughts On Rumored Target Kellen Moore
Who will be the New Orleans Saints' head coach in 2025?
The team hasn't announced the New Orleans' next head coach yet and it's currently the only opening across the National Football League. Recently, rumors have pointed to Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore potentially being the team's top target.
Moore can't be signed until after the Super Bowl because of the fact that the Eagles obviously are still alive in the playoffs. He interviewed with New Orleans and ESPN's Adam Schefter recently said Moore will end up being the team's next head coach "barring a setback."
Saints legend Cameron Jordan weighed in on the possibility and had some positive things to say about Moore, as shared by USA Today's Cydney Henderson.
"Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is reportedly in the running for the head coaching position," Henderson said. "Jordan said Moore is 'a really good OC' and praised his 'leadership qualities,' but said he’s not ruling out other coaching candidates just yet. 'There’s still Darren Rizzi in the fold. You still have two or three other names out there,' Jordan said."
This isn't much to go off of, but it at least is somewhat positive. Jordan has spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Saints. It matters what he says and what he thinks so it at least is nice he had some positive comments about Moore.
He seems like the most likely option for the team and we should find out more after the Super Bowl.
