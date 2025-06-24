Saints Legend Wants NFL To Make 1 Rule Change
It's a very quiet time in the National Football League offseason.
This is the case every year. It's a cycle. The Super Bowl ends but teams can't really rest. Teams quickly prepare for the NFL Draft and then the league year turns over with free agency kicking off. Shortly afterward, the NFL Draft comes and goes followed by organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.
Now, there's a few weeks of slowness until training camp gets here.
Soon enough, we'll be able to talk about the product on the field and how the team could improve outside of just free agent or trade speculation.
Another topic that popped up this week was team legend Cam Jordan was aked which rule in the NFL he would like to change. He pointed toward the excessive celebration rule at "Fanatics Fest," as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.
"Asked at Fanatics Fest to name the dumbest rule in the NFL, Jordan answered, 'I think it’s the excessive celebration,'" Smith shared. "Jordan said offensive players should be allowed to celebrate their touchdowns, and that it’s only fair to also allow defensive players like himself to celebrate.
"'I get a sack on a quarterback? Give me five seconds, put the spotlight on me,' Jordan said. The NFL has loosened the reins on celebration rules to some extent but will penalize any celebration that involves taunting an opponent. Jordan doesn’t agree with that. 'Let us celebrate. It’s OK to taunt,' Jordan said. 'Bring back taunting.'"
Hopefully, the NFL league offices are seeing this and make a change.
